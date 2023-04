O'Neale (knee) isn't on the injury report for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the 76ers on Saturday, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

O'Neale missed Sunday's regular-season finale against Philadelphia due to left knee injury management, but he'll be back in action to begin the playoffs. Over four appearances in April, he's averaged 8.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 29.5 minutes per game.