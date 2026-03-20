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section: | slug: nets-terance-mann-iffy-due-to-illness | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Nets' Terance Mann: Iffy due to illness
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1 min read
Mann (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks.
Mann was a late addition to the injury report. If he's unable to play, the Nets could lean more on Drake Powell.
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