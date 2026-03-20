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Nets' Terance Mann: Listed out Friday
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1 min read
Mann (illness) is out for Friday's game against the Knicks.
Mann was previously listed as questionable by the Nets. He's a minor part of the rotation, but his absence may open things up a bit for Drake Powell.
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