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Nets' Terance Mann: Ruled out for Monday
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1 min read
Mann is out for Monday's matchup with Portland due to Achilles soreness.
Mann's minutes should be divvied up amongst Ziaire Williams and Josh Minott. For now, Mann should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
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