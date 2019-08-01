Stauskas signed a one-year contract with Baskonia of the EuroLeague, EuroHoops.net reports.

Stauskas split last season between Portland and Cleveland, and while he hit better than 37 percent of his 2.8 three-point attempts per game, the Michigan product was unable to find a new home in free agency. Rather than waiting until training camp or signing a non-guaranteed deal, Stauskas will head to Spain, where he'll have an opportunity for a greater role.