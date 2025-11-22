Gordon (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Rockets.

The probable tag indicated that Gordon would be available for this matchup, and his availability is now official. The veteran is enjoying an excellent start to the season and is averaging 20.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest in 12 games while shooting 53.6 percent from the field. The return of Gordon means Zeke Nnaji will probably return to a bench role.