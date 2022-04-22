Gordon chipped in 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one block across 34 minutes during Thursday's 118-113 loss to the Warriors.

Gordon struggled massively in the first two games of the series, but he bounced back here and posted his first double-double since April 5. The Nuggets will need Gordon to be at his best in a decisive do-or-die Game 4 on Sunday, so he'll need to carry the momentum from Game 3 because his series numbers are downright poor. He's averaging just 11.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 25 percent from three-point range.