Coach Michael Malone indicated in the postgame press conference Friday that Gordon (illness) could rejoin the team and suit up for Sunday's rematch with the Mavericks.

Gordon has missed the past pair of games while working back from an illness, but he was the only one of the trio of players who didn't make the trip -- joining Nikola Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) and Jamal Murray (COVID-19 protocols) -- who could make it out to Dallas before Sunday. Following a rough outing Friday, it would undoubtedly be a boost for the Nuggets if Gordon were to return to the fold, but more information on his status should surface leading up to it.