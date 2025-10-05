Gordon recorded 14 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes in Saturday's 126-116 preseason loss to the Timberwolves.

Gordon tied the team-high mark in points and was one of five Denver players to reach double figures. The 30-year-old forward shot a career-high 43.6 percent from beyond the arc in the 2024-25 campaign and remains a key contributor for Denver entering the 2025-26 season. Over 51 regular-season games (42 starts) last season, he averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists across 28.4 minutes per contest.