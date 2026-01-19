site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Expected to play vs. LA
RotoWire Staff
Gordon (hamstring) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Gordon was held out of Sunday's matchup against the Hornets with a right hamstring issue, but he appears on track to return Tuesday. Expect the team to confirm his availability closer to tipoff.
