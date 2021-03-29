Gordon posted 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, an assist and a steal across 21 minutes in Sunday's 126-102 win over the Hawks.

The Nuggets wasted no time in integrating Gordon, and his presence seemed to have a positive effect. He developed a quick rapport with Nikola Jokic, who got the ball to Gordon often. Gordon's arrival will have a ripple effect on a few players on the roster, including Paul Millsap and JaMychal Green. Unless Gordon is demoted into more of a sixth-man role, Millsap and Green's usage will take a considerable hit.