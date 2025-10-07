default-cbs-image
Gordon (rest) is questionable for Monday's preseason game against the Raptors, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Nuggets head coach David Adelman said Gordon is dealing with routine maintenance and nothing serious, though his status for Monday will be updated closer to tipoff. If he's held out, Peyton Watson and Zeke Nnaji could see increased playing time.

