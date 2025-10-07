Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Iffy for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gordon (rest) is questionable for Monday's preseason game against the Raptors, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Nuggets head coach David Adelman said Gordon is dealing with routine maintenance and nothing serious, though his status for Monday will be updated closer to tipoff. If he's held out, Peyton Watson and Zeke Nnaji could see increased playing time.
More News
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Efficient in preseason loss•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Sees 24 minutes in Game 7•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Available Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Game-time call Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Dealing with Grade 2 strain•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Officially questionable for Sunday•