Gordon exploded for 25 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 15 rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 102-98 loss to the Kings.

Wednesday night also marked Gordon's fifth time eclipsing 20 points this season and seventh consecutive game scoring double digits. However, his most notable achievement was sinking all eight free throw attempts, bringing him up to 64.1 percent from the line. Gordon is averaging 15.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.6 steals through 30.3 minutes in his last nine games, and he will look to continue his all-around contribution for Denver after the All-Star break.