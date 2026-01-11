Gordon is probable for Sunday's game against the Bucks due to a right hamstring strain.

Gordon was probable before Friday's game against the Hawks but ended up playing and posting 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists across 24 minutes. He's yet to play more than 25 minutes since returning to the rotation on Jan. 4 after missing 19 contests between Nov. 22 and Jan. 2 due to the same right hamstring strain he's managing now. That said, the probable tag suggests Gordon should be able to play and handle the same workload he's been managing of late.