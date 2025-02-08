Gordon (calf) has been listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Suns.

Gordon continues to manage a right calf issue, though it appears he's on track to play in Saturday's road game. The veteran big man has started the last two games for the Nuggets, finishing with a combined 18 points, seven rebounds, 19 assists, one steal and two blocks. Although he's struggled at times this season, the 29-year-old might be starting to return to form and a valuable contributor for head coach Mike Malone and his coaching staff in Denver.