Gordon (calf) racked up 18 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes during Thursday's 129-115 victory over the Hornets.

Gordon returned to game action after missing the club's final outing before the All-Star break due to a right calf injury. However, the absence was likely a precautionary measure, as the veteran forward has been dealing with a lingering calf injury for most of the season. Gordon has started in each of his last eight appearances, during which he has averaged 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists across 28.3 minutes per contest. He has recorded 47.7/41.2/81.0 shooting splits in that eight-game span.