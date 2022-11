Gordon (illness) indicated Tuesday that he will return to the floor versus the Pistons, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Gordon was considered a candidate to retake the floor Sunday, but that was ultimately not the case. While Nikola Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) and Jamal Murray (COVID-19 protocols) remain doubtful, Gordon looks set to retake his place on the floor after three games on the sidelines. Gordon could also take on a larger share of the offense with two star players sidelined.