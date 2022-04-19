Gordon registered seven points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one block over 25 minutes during Monday's 126-106 loss to the Warriors.

Gordon was Denver's second-leading scorer with an average of 15.0 points per game during the regular season, but he hasn't been able to get going during the first two games of the playoff series. The veteran forward is averaging just 7.5 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 31.6 percent (6-for-19) from the field over the pair of contests. The Nuggets have lost both games, so Gordon may need to step it up if his team has any chance of competing with the talented Warriors.