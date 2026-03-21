Brown contributed 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds in 21 minutes during Friday's 121-115 victory over Toronto.

Brown scored 12 points for the third time in the past four games, adding very little in terms of peripheral numbers. Despite averaging 23.5 minutes per game in 16 appearances over the past month, Brown has struggled to put up meaningful contributions. During that time, he has averaged just 7.9 points, 0.9 steals and 1.0 three-pointers, leaving him well outside the top 250.