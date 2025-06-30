Brown (knee) agreed to a one-year, $3.63 minimum contract with the Nuggets on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Brown will return to the Nuggets after playing a key role off the bench in the team's 2023 title run. The wing split the 2024-25 campaign between the Pelicans and the Raptors, finishing with regular-season averages of 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Now 27 years old, Brown should play a similar role in 2025-26 as he did in 2022-23, providing depth on the wing behind the newly acquired Cameron Johnson and Christian Braun. Brown dealt with knee soreness at the end of the 2024-25 regular season, but the issue shouldn't linger into training camp.