Brown logged 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 127-99 loss to the Mavericks.

Brown shifted into the starting lineup after Jamal Murray was placed in the health and safety protocols. As he has done all season, Brown came through with the goods for anyone who added him. While he is just inside the top 120 for the season, he has put up top 70 value over the past week. Until the Nuggets are fully healthy, Brown makes sense as a short-term addition in all standard formats.