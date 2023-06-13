Brown provided 10 points (4-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 28 minutes during Monday's 94-89 win over the Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Brown couldn't buy a bucket from deep, but that didn't deter him from making an impact. The versatile forward had a clutch offensive rebound and putback late in the fourth quarter that extended Denver's lead, and it felt like Brown consistently made those types of plays all postseason. Across 20 playoff appearances, Brown averaged 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 26.6 minutes. His current deal includes a $6.8 million team option for 2023-24, but it wouldn't be surprising if the two sides engaged in extension talks this summer.