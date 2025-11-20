Brown provided 12 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and three steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 125-118 win over the Pelicans.

Brown followed up his scoreless outing against Chicago with 12 points on great efficiency, but his offensive consistency prevents him from being in fantasy roster considerations. Through 14 games, Brown averages 6.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.