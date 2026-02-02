Johnson (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Detroit, Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com reports.

Johnson will miss his 22nd consecutive game while managing a right knee bone bruise. Although Nuggets head coach David Adelman has suggested the wing could return before the All-Star break, this ruling pushes Johnson's next chance to suit up to Wednesday against New York at the earliest. In the meantime, Jalen Pickett and Spencer Jones have seen extended opportunities and should continue to see significant playing time.