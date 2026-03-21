Nuggets' Christian Braun: Modest effort Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Braun racked up 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes during Friday's 121-115 victory over the Raptors.
Braun was unable to keep his foot on the gas, providing modest scoring numbers while contributing nothing on the defensive end. With that said, Braun had been playing well prior to this performance, and has been a top 50 talent in seven games over the past two weeks, averaging 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 three-pointers.
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