Braun is out for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Braun will miss a 12th consecutive game due to a left ankle sprain. Braun appears to be nearing a return, however, considering he wasn't ruled out until just ahead of gametime. Jalen Pickett and Julian Strawther are likely to continue to see increased roles in Braun's absence. His next chance to suit up comes Tuesday against the Pistons.