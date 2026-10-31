Braun registered 31 points (11-16 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and three steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 127-120 win over the Suns.

Braun was on fire in the win, hitting seven of his nine three-point attempts, including all six in the first half. The wing gave Denver a huge second scoring punch alongside Jamal Murray, who had 39, as the Nuggets knocked down 20 threes as a team. Performances like this make Braun an essential part of the starting five, and he'll look to stay hot Monday at home against Portland.