Tyson (finger) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Kings.

Tyson will be sidelined for a second straight game to close out the Nuggets' first-half schedule due to what the team is listing as a left finger sprain/fracture. The rookie second-round pick has made just nine appearances for the Nuggets this season, but with Jamal Murray (tibias) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) listed as questionable but considered unlikely to play against Sacramento, Tyson may have had a chance to pick up some minutes Wednesday if he was healthy.