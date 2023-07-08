Tyson finished with 21 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3PT, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and three triples across 27 minutes of Friday's 92-85 Summer League loss to the Bucks.

The 37th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Tyson came off the bench firing from everywhere and had 16 of his points by halftime. If Friday was any indication, it's easy to see why he got three years of his salary guaranteed by the Nuggets. He'll need to keep his foot on the gas if he has any hopes of cracking Denver's rotation for the upcoming season, as the Nuggets will be looking for guys to step up with Bruce Brown and Jeff Green no longer around.