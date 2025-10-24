Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Drops double-double in opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray closed Thursday's 137-131 overtime loss to the Warriors with 25 points (11-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 40 minutes.
Murray got off to an excellent start in the opener, Although Denver's fortunes are often dictated by Nikola Jokic's success, Murray's ability to distribute the ball is equally important for Denver's long-term outlook. The veteran's above-average shot volume (20 attempts) was also encouraging, as his seasonal averages have ranged from 15 to 16 attempts per game.
