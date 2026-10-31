Murray finished with 39 points (10-18 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 12-15 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block over 37 minutes in Friday's 127-120 win over Phoenix.

Murray narrowly missed scoring at least 40 points for the second time this season, though it was still a solid all-around effort to lead the Nuggets to a win. The 29-year-old is having an All-Star-caliber season, averaging 25.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists, all career highs, along with 1.2 steals over 38.2 minutes per contest in five regular-season games. He's also shot an efficient 53.5 percent from behind the arc.