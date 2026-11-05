Murray finished with 14 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 128-109 win over the Raptors.

Murray had a relatively quiet scoring night but contributed effectively as a facilitator, finishing with seven assists and five rebounds. His reduced playing time reflected Denver's comfortable second-half advantage, so fantasy managers shouldn't worry too much about the fact that he didn't reach the 30-minute threshold for the first time this season.