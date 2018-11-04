Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Puts up 19 points in victory

Murray had 19 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, and four assists in 35 minutes during Saturday's 103-88 victory over Utah.

Murray was solid Saturday, helping the Nuggets to an impressive victory over the Jazz. After going through a shooting slump only a few games prior, Murray has found his touch again more recently, putting to rest any fears people might have had. He will likely go through another difficult period at some stage but those with him on their roster will just need to ride it out and wait for the bounce-back.