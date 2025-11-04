Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Blocks two shots in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valanciunas supplied eight points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 12 minutes during Monday's 130-124 win over the Kings.
Valanciunas has his role solidified as Nikola Jokic's backup, averaging 8.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.2 steals over 12.0 minutes. Valanciunas' only path to seeing more playing time would be in the event of injury or absence.
