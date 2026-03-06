Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Coming off bench Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valanciunas is not in the Nuggets' starting lineup against the Lakers on Friday, Trevor Lane of LakersNation.com reports.
Valanciunas was in the Nuggets' starting five in Monday's 128-125 win over the Jazz, when he finished with 13 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 17 minutes. He'll revert to a bench role for Thursday's contest while Zeke Nnaji starts alongside Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Julian Strawther and Nikola Jokic.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Logs 13 points in starting role•
-
Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Drawing rare start•
-
Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Limited role continues•
-
Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-doubles in 22 minutes•
-
Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Won't start Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Good to go Friday•