Valanciunas (calf) is expected to play Thursday versus the Wizards, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports.

This will be Valanciunas' first game since Dec. 31, so he'll likely have some minutes restrictions, but his return will likely result in less playing time for DaRon Holmes and Zeke Nnaji. While Valanciunas may be brought along slowly, he'll have a ton of opportunity while Nikola Jokic (knee) is out, so make sure he's not floating around on your waiver wire.