Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Expected to play
By
RotoWire Staff
Valanciunas (calf) is probable for Tuesday's game versus Detroit.
After getting a night off Friday against the Bucks related to maintenance, Valanciunas will likely reclaim his spot with the starters. He will be a popular streaming option until Nikola Jokic (knee) gets the green light to return.