Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Iffy for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valanciunas is questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks with his right calf strain.
Valanciunas played in his first game since Dec. 31 on Thursday against Toronto, finishing with 16 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes. This questionable tag does not mean he suffered a setback, as it's common practice for players to get a maintenance day in situations like these with this being the second leg of a back-to-back set. Zeke Nnaji could find himself with a larger role if Valanciunas is held out.
