Valanciunas provided six points (3-6 FG), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 14 minutes during Monday's 125-115 victory over the Grizzlies.

Valanciunas played fewer than 15 minutes for the fifth time in the past seven games, serving as the backup to Nikola Jokic. While his skill set sets him up to be one of the more reliable backup centers in the league, the opportunity for him to step up is simply not there. Barring an injury to Jokic, expect to see Valanciunas locked into a 15-minute role moving forward.