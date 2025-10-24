Valanciunas produced eight points (4-5 FG), three rebounds, two assists and one block over 12 minutes during Thursday's 137-131 overtime loss to the Warriors.

As well as Valanciunas played, his workload was pretty disappointing. There's been some talk about Valanciunas sharing the floor with Nikola Jokic in "certain situations," but it's hard to imagine that happening often. Valanciunas' fantasy appeal is likely going to be limited to deeper leagues for the time being.