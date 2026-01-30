Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Probable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valanciunas (calf) is probable for Friday's game against the Clippers.
Valanciunas is expected to play through another probable tag related to his calf injury. He may see a reduced role, however, as Nikola Jokic (knee) is expected back in the lineup Friday.
