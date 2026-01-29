default-cbs-image
Valanciunas (calf) is probable for Thursday's game against the Nets.

Thursday's game will be the first of a back-to-back set, so while Valanciunas is expected to play in that one, he'll likely sit out Friday's game in Utah. Managers can expect to get official confirmation on Valanciunas' status closer to Thursday's tip.

