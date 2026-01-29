This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Probable for Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Valanciunas (calf) is probable for Thursday's game against the Nets.
Thursday's game will be the first of a back-to-back set, so while Valanciunas is expected to play in that one, he'll likely sit out Friday's game in Utah. Managers can expect to get official confirmation on Valanciunas' status closer to Thursday's tip.