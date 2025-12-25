Valanciunas (illness) is probable for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves.

Valanciunas was added to the injury report with an illness but is expected to play Thursday after pushing through it Monday and Tuesday. The veteran has operated as Nikola Jokic's primary backup this season, averaging 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 13.1 minutes across 29 appearances.