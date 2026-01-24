Valanciunas (calf) is questionable to play Sunday in Memphis.

Valanciunas returned from an 11-game layoff in a win over the Wizards on Thursday, but then hit the sidelines for Friday's win in Milwaukee, with that game coming as the second leg of a back-to-back set. If he needs to miss Sunday's game in Memphis, that would indicate he suffered a setback, but we'll have a better idea on Valanciunas' status following shootaround.