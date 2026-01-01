Valanciunas is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Raptors with a right calf strain, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

The Nuggets can't seem to catch a break, as Valanciunas started this game in the absence of the injured Nikola Jokic (knee). If Valanciunas ends up missing time, DaRon Holmes is the next man up at center for the Nuggets.