Valanciunas (calf) recorded 16 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes Thursday in the Nuggets' 107-97 win over the Wizards.

After straining his right calf in a Dec. 31 win over the Raptors, Valanciunas had been projected to miss about a month before being re-evaluated, but he ended up returning just over a week earlier than anticipated. Though the Nuggets kept Valanciunas' minutes in check in his return, he moved straight into the starting five and delivered a respectable line. Valanciunas could be a candidate to rest in the second leg of a back-to-back set Friday in Milwaukee, but he looks like he'll be in line for a regular 20-plus-minute role on the top unit in the short term until the Nuggets get Nikola Jokic (knee) back in the fold.