Valanciunas is in the starting lineup for Friday's preseason game against the Thunder, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

The Nuggets will be resting most of their regular starters, so Valanciunas will get the starting nod at center over Nikola Jokic. Valanciunas figures to have a steady role as the main big off the bench once the Nuggets open their regular season against the Warriors on Oct. 23.