Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Starting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valanciunas will start Thursday versus the Wizards, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Valanciunas will replace DaRon Holmes in the first unit for Thursday's game and he'll be joined by Jamal Murray, Jalen Pickett, Peyton Watson and Aaron Gordon. In Valanciunas' previous start this season, he finished with 17 points (5-6 FG, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal, three blocks and one turnover in 23 minutes.
