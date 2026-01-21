Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Upgraded to questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valanciunas (calf) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards.
The Nuggets announced Jan. 1 that Valanciunas would be sidelined for at least four weeks with his right calf strain, but it sounds like could return a week earlier than expected. With Nikola Jokic (knee) still sidelined, Valanciunas would have a lot of appeal as a streaming option if he can get the green light to play.
