Valanciunas (calf) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

The Nuggets announced Jan. 1 that Valanciunas would be sidelined for at least four weeks with his right calf strain, but it sounds like could return a week earlier than expected. With Nikola Jokic (knee) still sidelined, Valanciunas would have a lot of appeal as a streaming option if he can get the green light to play.