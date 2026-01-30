Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Will play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valanciunas (calf) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Nets.
Valanciunas was trending in the right direction after being listed as probable, and the team has now officially cleared him to take the court Thursday. The big man is fresh off a double-double Tuesday against the Pistons, recording 16 points and 16 rebounds in 31 minutes.
